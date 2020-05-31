Putting in work! Kim Kardashian shared the circuit from the “hardest workout” of her “life” on her Instagram Stories on May 30 — so if you’re looking for a way to get your heart rate up in quarantine, this might be a good place to start.

The 39-year-old posted a photo her feet in Yeezy sneakers next to some gym equipment and a weighted vest, and included her exercise routine in the post. First, the KKW Beauty founder started her workout with 15 minutes on the treadmill at an incline of 15 on speed 2.5.

Instagram

Next, the Skims boss detailed her circuit, consisting of four rounds wearing her weighted vest. Kim did four sets of “banded in and out agility ladder squats,” 100 mountain climbers with her bosu ball, 60 TRX jump squats and 10 weighted burpees.

Needless to say, that sounds like one hell of a routine! But according to her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, it’s just a day in the life for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet.

The fitness pro told Life & Style exclusively they “usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take” with a typical day’s work consisting of 70 percent weight training and 30 percent cardio work. “We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, bicep curls, tricep dip, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” Melissa explained, adding they “also incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, sprints and ladder drills” to get Kim’s sweat on.

When it comes to cardio, the mom of four likes to switch up the pace. “We also do steady-state cardio, such as walking at a certain pace,” the athlete said. “Some days we yoga it up for 20 to 30 minutes and mix some cardio in there.”

Ultimately, Kim is really dedicated to her fitness game — and it’s clear her personal trainer doesn’t take it easy on her in the gym. “Our days usually start at 6 a.m,” Melissa noted. “She’s up and ready to go, even though it’s still dark out, which just shows she is not only serious about her health but her business, her family and her life.”

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to do a few squats!