Kim Kardashian proved family feuds can be put aside for holidays, as she sent Kourtney Kardashian‘s husband, Travis Barker, birthday wishes on Tuesday, November 14, despite her ongoing beef with her older sister.

The Skims founder, 43, shared a throwback photo in an Instagram Story looking fashionable in a black jacket and pants as she stood alongside Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 48, at an event, while also joined by close pal La La Anthony. Kim’s simple message she wrote across the picture read, “Happy Birthday @travisbarker!!!”

The Blink-182 drummer’s big day also brought Kourtney back to Instagram for the first time since the birth of their son. Her last post was on November 2.

While she didn’t share any photos of their newborn, the Poosh founder included snapshots from a racy maternity shoot with Travis, including one while topless.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything … I wish you the happiest birthday,” Kourtney gushed, adding, “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Kim’s words of support for Travis come at a time when she and Kourtney’s feud appears to be thawing slightly. The Lemme founder dressed in costume for Halloween as the SKKN founder when she attended her first Met Gala in 2013.

Kourtney wore a nearly identical tight floral print dress that many fans at the time said looked like a sofa pattern, and it showcased her pregnant belly, as Kim was expecting daughter North when walking the famed red carpet. In addition to the dress, Kourtney wore her hair pulled back in a tight ponytail along with red lipstick to complete her sibling’s exact look.

Instead of being insulted by her sister’s costume highlighting one of Kim’s biggest fashion disasters, the aspiring lawyer reposted several of Kourtney’s images to an Instagram Story and included several clapping emojis to show her approval.

It was a refreshing break in what has been another tough year for the two eldest Kardashian sisters. They never fully recovered from Kim telling Kourtney she was the “least interesting to look at” among the Kardashian-Jenner ladies during a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Things escalated into a brutal physical fight between the pair at Khloé Kardashian‘s house during a 2020 episode of the show.

Kourtney’s May 2022 wedding to Travis became a point of further tension.The bride wore a Dolce & Gabbana custom gown for the ceremony and the events surrounding it, and the couple wed at the Portofino, Italy’s Villa Olivetta, owned by the designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

After the nuptials, Kim began working with the fashion house to curate her own collaboration, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week in September 2022.

“There is this underlying weirdness that’s not spoken [about] because of this,” Kourtney explained in a confessional during a July episode of The Kardashians. “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgets to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim countered by telling Kourtney, “We don’t even hang out as much anymore. None of us do. We haven’t had a family dinner in who knows how long. I don’t know if it is just this. It has been like this since we literally fought in Khloé‘s old house. It started there. But then you have been in Travis land.”