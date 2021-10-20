Kourtney Kardashian and her new fiancé, Travis Barker, are both opening up about his romantic rose-filled proposal and how they feel about their engagement, calling both a “dream.”

Sharing a series of Instagram photos of Travis, 45, and herself walking along the beach in Montecito, California, where he popped the question on October 17, Kourtney, 42, captioned the sweet moments captured by writing, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

In response to Kourtney’s post on Wednesday, October 20, the blink-182 drummer wrote, “Forever with you is a dream come true.”

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram; Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Following their dream proposal, the newly engaged couple were joined by their loved ones for a celebratory dinner. While Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, weren’t in attendance for their post-engagement meal, Travis’ children, Alabama and Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, were there to congratulate the pair.

After dinner, Travis kept up the romantics and placed rose petals in the shape of a heart on the couple’s comforter, with a line of rose petals on the floor leading up to the bed.

Since Travis got down on bended knee, several members of the Kardashian-Jenners have been celebrating the couple’s love. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has already been “negotiating the terms and conditions” for the Kourtney and Travis’ wedding to be filmed on their family’s upcoming Hulu show, a source previously told In Touch. While their engagement will be featured on an upcoming episode, the momager is trying to confirm the nuptials will air as well once the couple “decide on a date.”

As for Scott, whom Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and who is still on the Kardashian family’s text chain, another source told Life & Style that “she hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé [Travis] for the sake of [their kids] Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else.”