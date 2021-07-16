We see you! Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too.

In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer made their romance Instagram official in February 2021 — and things have been going so well for the couple that her famous family is convinced that an engagement is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” the source added. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in January 2021, “worry” Kris, 65, because she thinks they might decide to “elope” secretly — but Kourtney’s closest loved ones have been anxiously “waiting for that call” that Travis popped the question, the source said. During a July 2021 trip to Las Vegas to attend a UFC match, the dynamic duo sparked engagement rumors with cryptic Instagram posts.

Even Kourtney’s kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — are “obsessed” with the musician. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” a second insider gushed. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney rocking see-through and sheer tops!