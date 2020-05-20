Glow, girl! Kourtney Kardashian posted a fresh-faced selfie while rocking a matching Calvin Klein sports bra and underwear set. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, looked cozy in bed as she angled the camera downward in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 20.

Even if Kourtney opted to use a filter with freckles and lavender eyes, it’s clear the Poosh.com founder is taking care of her skin in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past, Kourtney has used the popular lifestyle blog to share her personal tips and tricks for keeping her complexion clear and radiant. The proud mother of three, who shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick, has an eight-step nighttime skincare routine designed to keep your face looking camera-ready at all times.

LaserAway’s Dr. Will Kirby exclusively reviewed Kourtney’s routine for Life & Style and called her methods, as well as her product selection “efficient, direct and purposeful.”

On top of Kourtney’s beauty regimen, good skin often comes from a well-balanced, nutritional diet. Thankfully, the California native has also shared her go-to snacks during isolation.

Some of Kourtney’s staples include vegan cookie dough, gluten-free almond flour crackers, almond butter, olive oil cake, olive oil cloud bombs, matcha lattes and vegan cheese quesadillas. If she’s pressed for time, however, Kourtney will simply eat plain slices of cheese.

As an indulgence, the reality TV personality will have some fresh sourdough bread with butter and honey. For years, Kourtney followed a strict keto diet — a.k.a. zero or low carb.

These days, she’s less restrictive and is fully embracing the results. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on and I actually love it,” Kourtney responded to a fan who suggested she was pregnant. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Good for you, KK! Keep slaying.

