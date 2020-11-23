Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

A kid and his horse! Kourtney Kardashian shared a precious photo of son Reign looking so happy with his pony, Minnie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians child seems to love animals as much as his famous mama.

Kourtney, 41, posted the dreamy photo via Instagram on November 20 that showed her youngest child, 5, face-to-face with the pony. The sun was shining in the background and the Poosh founder fittingly captioned it using a white heart emoji.

It’s no secret the mom-of-three, who also shares kids Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8, with on-and-off ex Scott Disick, loves spending time with her sweet boy. On Halloween, the pair snuggled up for a cute selfie while wearing matching skeleton pajamas. In July, Kourt and Reign spent a mommy-son day in Newport Beach.

“Choose wisely what you give your time, love and energy to, for what you water grows,” the former Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star wrote at the time.

Despite fans hoping Kourtney and Scott, 37, will rekindle their longtime romance again, the two are focused on keeping their relationship amicable. The exes “make a great team at coparenting” their children, an insider previously told Life & Style. “The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they have a blast raising them together.”

The parents spent a lot of time over the summer taking trips together with their kids following Scott’s split from Sofia Richie. “There haven’t been any hiccups … and everything is going smoothly,” the source noted about their fun vacations. “Scott and Kourtney are getting on and the kids are happy … Kourtney and Scott think it’s good for their kids to be outdoors, in the fresh air.”

The reality stars have been working hard on their dynamic through the years. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the Talentless founder told Us Weekly last year. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

We can’t wait to see more cute moments from the Kardashian-Disick family!