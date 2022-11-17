An intimate event! Kourtney Kardashian went all out for Travis Barker’s first birthday after they became husband and wife. The Poosh founder planned a lavish surprise party to honor the Blink-182 drummer turning 47 on Monday, November 14.

Kourtney, 43, threw the small gathering a few days after Travis’ birthday, and guests began sharing photos of the event on Wednesday, November 16. The musician looked thoroughly surprised as he was greeted by a room full of red roses, black balloons and his loved ones.

It comes as no surprise that the Hulu star pulled out all the stops for her hubby’s big day. In 2021, Kourtney and Travis celebrated his birthday as a blended family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Can I Say author and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two teenage kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama. Travis is also very close with his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The group had a blast horseback riding, enjoying a mariachi band and snuggling up to watch a movie on the beach. In addition to their beach getaway, Kourtney gifted the musician a Buick Grand National.

“When your dream girl gets you your dream car,” Travis gushed via Instagram at the time to which Kourtney commented, “You deserve the world.”

Kourtney and Travis looked cozier than ever on his birthday following their nuptials earlier this year. After legally marrying at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15, the pair jetted off to Italy with their families and inner circle for a stunning ceremony in Italy later that month.

Fans have been able to see Kourtney and Travis’ extensive wedding planning during season 2 of The Kardashians. While doing a fitting of all the looks that they planned to wear during the week of their nuptials at Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, the reality star admitted she was “so nervous” about walking down the aisle.

“I don’t want to be, like, drugged or anything. I think about it all the time. Will I survive, or will I pass out?” Kourtney half-jokingly said to Travis and her friends during a November 3 episode. “It just makes me nervous. It freaks me out. I am like, ‘How did I get to this place?'”

The wellness guru revealed she and her now-husband “put IVF on hold” amid trying to have a baby together and instead focused their attention on their dream wedding.

“The physical and mental toll that it can take on me … we felt it was really important not to think about it and really enjoy the process of thinking about our wedding,” Kourtney noted.

Kourtney and Travis had been friends and neighbors for over a decade. They got engaged in October 2021 after less than one year of dating.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Travis’ surprise 47th birthday party!