Just because Kylie Jenner is almost a billionaire, doesn’t mean everything the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears is high-end. In fact, while flaunting her killer curves, Kylie rocked a surprisingly affordable one-piece from sister Kim Kardashian‘s Skims line.

“All good,” the makeup mogul, 23, captioned her Instagram post on Monday, November 23. In the sexy photos, Kylie looked incredible in the Stretch Velvet Velour Cut-Out Bodysuit in the color amethyst. The best part? The design — which also comes in colors honey, sienna and smoke — only costs a modest $78! Moreover, the sizes range from XXS to 3X.

While the E! personality wore the bodysuit in her backyard, it’s worth noting the item isn’t meant to be a swimsuit. Of course, because this is Kylie we’re talking about, she amped up the look with some pricey accessories — i.e. a $3,750 Ruby Stella ring.

When it comes to spending her money, the proud parent, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, has a serious weakness for all things style. “She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Additionally, Kylie has “bought cars just to match her outfits,” the insider noted. On Sunday, November 22, the California native actually did just that — and matched her outfit to one of her many custom Rolls-Royces. “Very pink today,” Kylie captioned her Instagram Story.

In the snapshot, the Kylie Skin founder wore a bright pink sweatpants set that perfectly blended in with the interior of her luxury ride. On average, the U.K.-made cars cost over $300,000, and that doesn’t include the extra details Kylie added!

To date, the Kylie Cosmetics owner basically has her own fleet of expensive vehicles, including a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more.

Thankfully, the driveway of her $36 million mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles is big enough to safely house them all. In conclusion: It’s good to be Kylie Jenner!