Add it to the collection! Kylie Jenner showed off her newest “mom car” on her Instagram Stories on July 18, her second vehicle with a special homage to 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Ordered her almost a year ago,” the makeup mogul, 22, wrote over a photo of the black Rolls-Royce with hot pink interior detailing. “She finally made it.” The Kylie Skin founder shared a second snapshot of the interior so fans could see the pink upholstery on the doors, seats and steering wheel.

Kylie also showed off the custom doorframe on the car, which reads “Stormi’s Mom” and “Special Build” on the lower rim. Finally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet made sure to take a cute Boomerang selfie in the driver’s seat.

This isn’t the first custom “mom” Rolls-Royce the brunette beauty owns. Kylie showed off a similar custom model of the luxury vehicle with the same “Stormi’s Mom” branding on her Instagram Stories on July 15.

If you’re a fan of Kylie’s, you probably know she enjoys building her epic fleet of pricey rides. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” an insider previously told Life & Style about how her penchant for cars intersects with her love of fashion.

The entrepreneur’s car collection consists of a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and assorted Rolls-Royces, among many other high-end beauties. However, her most impressive vehicle to date may just be her black Ferrari LaFerrari.

The exuberant purchase is extremely rare and there’s a checklist of requirements to look over before you can sign the dotted line to buy. Plus, there were less than 500 of the luxe vehicle made. Apparently, you need to own at least five Ferarris to be considered for purchase — luckily, Kylie has several.

The couture car reportedly comes with a hefty $1.5 million price tag, but Kylie made off with the ride scot-free. Father of her child Travis Scott, 29, reportedly gifted her the car as a push-present after Stormi was born in 2018.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kylie’s latest addition to her garage — a new Rolls Royce fit for a great “mom!”