Kylie Jenner Wears Yellow Bikini During Italy Vacation

Kylie Air is getting major use this summer as Kylie Jenner has jet-setted around the world while celebrating her 26th birthday. The Kardashians star’s most recent stop to Italy looked like a Pinterest mood board and she shared moments from the trip, including flirty photos in a yellow bikini.

“She’s 26!!” Kylie captioned her Tuesday, August 23, Instagram photo dump.

The beauty mogul posted pictures of scenic views, Tuscany architecture and car selfies with besties Victoria ​Villarroel and Carter Gregory. Kylie also shared a moody moment in a tiny yellow bikini before heading down to the lake to sunbathe on a doc.

Kylie has been living her best life living in the countryside. Earlier that day, the reality star wore a stunning ethereal, white corset dress while enjoying a picnic filled with Dom ​Pérignon and pastries. Khloé Kardashian was stunned by her younger sister’s cottage-core looks and hyped her up in the comments section of her post.

“OMG who knew this was even happening lol you really are magic,” she wrote.

Although Kylie hasn’t shared photos with her famous family, Kylie is accompanied by momager Kris Jenner, Khloé, 39, and kids True and Tatum Thompson.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

The famous family and their friends have enjoyed their vacation making homemade pasta and enjoying the breathtaking views.

Before Kylie’s European vacation, she celebrated her birthday on August 10 in Hawaii. The Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed rest and relaxation while recharging on the white island’s white sand beaches and admiring sea animals.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s multi-stop vacation is taking place amid the launch of her Bratz Doll collection.

“The girls are hereeee. To growing up with @bratz dolls to having my very own! Thank you bratz team!! ahhhh I’m obsessed,” she captioned her August 21 announcement via Instagram.

Kylie quickly received major backlash about the product, however, as the dolls feature a darker skin tone than hers.

“Wow this is not a good look in my opinion I think ppl should not support this at all but ok,” an online user wrote, while another commented, “YOU ARE NOT THAT DARK GIRL TF ARE YOU DOING JUST TRYING TO MUCH.”

The passion for fashion dolls features different versions of Kylie like her 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards ensemble and a date-night look with ex Travis Scott that same year.

While some people highly criticized her collection, others had no problem with the final outcome.

“Iconic!! You finally did it! A collab that was very long overdue,” a fan wrote.