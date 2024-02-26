Growing up fast! Jason and Kylie Kelce’s youngest daughter, Bennett, turned 1 year old on February 23, and her mom celebrated the milestone with a belated birthday post on Instagram.

“Bennie turned 1 on Friday,” Kylie, 31, wrote on Sunday, February 25, alongside a photo of their baby girl sitting on a leather chair, wearing an oversized red sweatshirt. “She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing. Wish us luck… she’s getting faster everyday.”

Fans and friends in the comments couldn’t believe how much Bennett looked like Jason, 36, with plenty of people calling her his “clone” and “twin.”

“Kylieeee, did your genes even try?!!” one fan asked.

“I thought Wyatt was a Jason clone until I saw Bennett. And Ellie looks like her Uncle Travy,” another user added, referring to Bennett’s two older sisters and Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce.

“You just keep having the same baby!” a third fan wrote.

Other followers wished Bennett a belated happy birthday and complimented her cuteness. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s close pal Keleigh Teller commented, “Benny at spring training this year,” adding a fire emoji.

Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie, who met on Tinder in 2015 and got married three years later, welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2019. Kylie later gave birth to their second daughter, Elliotte Ray, in March 2021. The couple welcomed their third bundle of joy, Bennett, in February 2023. One week before she gave birth, a pregnant Kylie attended Super Bowl LVII to support her husband as he and the Philadelphia Eagles played against Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though the Kelce girls haven’t been in the stands much to see their dad play on the football field, Kylie revealed in December 2023 that they loved watching Jason and Travis on TV.

“We like to look at the TV for times that Jason might have his helmet off, or Uncle Trav might have his helmet off,” the field hockey coach told People at the time. “Those are the moments when I can really suck them into a game because then they don’t look like every other person on the field. When the helmets are off, they can say, ‘Oh, that’s definitely dad.’”

As for Jason, he loves being a girl dad.

“Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I’m just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don’t think that you should treat kids necessarily different,” the Eagles center told People in May 2023. “And then when I had a daughter, I was like, ‘I’m not going to spoil her, I’m going to raise her tough. She’s going to be hard.’ And the moment she came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to work.'”