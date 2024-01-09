Kylie Kelce seemingly continued to squash rumors of ~bad blood~ between her and brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, by subtly “liking” a post about the pop star’s night out at the Golden Globes.

On Monday, January 9 — one day after the star-studded awards show — Taylor’s close pal Keleigh Teller (née Sperry), whom the “Cruel Summer” singer brought as her date, took to Instagram to share photos from the event. The snaps showed Keleigh, 31, walking arm-in-arm with Taylor, 34, at the Globes, as well as Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine. Another photo showed Taylor and Keleigh laughing as they embraced in front of a floral-patterned wall.

“Romy and Michele (and Tree) take the globes,” Miles Teller’s wife captioned the post, adding a red heart.

The post received love from some football WAGs, including Brittany Mahomes — wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who commented fire emojis. Meanwhile, Kylie, 31, who is married to Travis’ brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, liked the post.

The subtle support for Taylor and Keleigh comes after fans believed Kylie threw shade at Taylor in a November 2023 interview with Spectrum News. Kylie was asked how she felt about the new level of attention the Kelce family has received amid Travis’ relationship with Taylor, which began in July 2023. She told the reporter that she didn’t love being “in the spotlight” and preferred to be behind a camera.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Some fans took Kylie’s response as her throwing shade at how much media attention Taylor receives, especially when it comes to her relationship with Travis, 34.

In a TikTok video shortly thereafter, Kylie responded to a report that claimed she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight.”

“Go watch that interview,” she told her followers. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. You’re reaching! You are reaching!”

In early December 2023, Kylie seemingly reassured fans there was no beef between her and Taylor when she “liked” a news post on Instagram about a statement from Tree in which the publicist shut down a rumor that Taylor was married to ex Joe Alwyn. Kylie also shared a TikTok video of her daughter and used a clip from Taylor’s song “Never Grow Up” as the audio.

“If you’re gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio,” Kylie wrote in the caption. “Because there isn’t one.”

Kylie married Jason, 36, in 2018. They share three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor dated secretly for about three months before Taylor went public with the romance by attending the September 24, 2023 Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.