Kylie Kelce‘s 5-foot-11 stature and lithe frame seen during the NFL playoffs must have caught the attention of high-end designers, as she scored a front row seat at Milan Fashion Week while looking so glamorous.

The Philadelphia native, 31, who is married to Eagles star Jason Kelce, wore a shiny silver double breasted jacket and matching long pants along with a sheer white blouse featuring a ruffled neckline as she posed ahead of Alberta Ferretti‘s Autumn/Winter 2024 show on Wednesday, February 21.

Kylie got a front row seat to see all the new designs come down the runway, and she had a major fan in seat mate Jodi Kahn, the vice president of luxury fashion for Neiman Marcus.

“Bravo @albertaferreti team for seating me next to @kykelce – I’m honored!” Jodi wrote on an Instagram Story of the stylish ladies sitting together, adding, “What a great surprise on day 1 of #mfw.”

Courtesy of Jodi Kahn/Instagram

Kylie reveled she was a newcomer to the world of high fashion, and any fashion shows altogether, as she reposted Jodi’s photo.

“The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show!” she wrote about Jodi while adding in smaller lettering, “And thank you for putting up with my coughing attack.”

Kylie marveled at the attention she started receiving after appearing with Jason, 36, at Kansas City Chiefs playoff games to support his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I feel almost a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I’m doing,” Kylie told Good Morning America in an interview that aired on January 29.

“I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. This is not that fascinating.’ So, it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support,” she continued. Kylie and Jason share three young daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

This is likely the first time many football fans have seen Kylie looking so chic and dressed up. She only wears Philadelphia Eagles gear to watch husband Jason Kelce play and refuses to sport any other squad’s logos.

Even at Super Bowl 24 when Travis’ Chiefs squared off against the San Francisco 49ers, Kylie wore a red long-sleeved University of Cincinnati Bearcats shirt, supporting the school where both Jason and Travis, 34, played football during their collegiate careers.

“I mean, I just can’t do it,” Kylie told For The Win ahead of Super Bowl 2024 about wearing something other than Eagles gear, adding, “I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever. But I won’t wear Chiefs stuff.”