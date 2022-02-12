Who is this beautiful brunette? Very few people would have guessed Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham), as the longtime blonde has dyed her hair a dark ash-brown color. She literally now looks nothing like what Bachelor Nation fans have come to know of season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk‘s wife.

Lauren, 30, debuted her new hair makeover in a Friday, February 11, Instagram post. “Time for a change,” she wrote next to the photo of her dark, glossy locks while crediting Scottsdale, Arizona, salon Salt and Waves’ Jaqueline Villa with her new color.

The former reality star appeared camera-ready with a full face of professional makeup that she credited to Scottsdale makeup artist Kyra Brumagin. Lauren’s dark, bushier eyebrows looked perfect against the color of her new tresses, while her hazel eyes popped with long lashes. The mom of three’s pink cheeks and a pink lip totally glowed with her ash-brown hair.

Courtesy of Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher commented, “UHH WHAT!?! amazingggg,” with a flame emoji, while fellow former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno wrote, “Looooooove!!!!!! If I ever go dark, it will be this dark. Love love love it on you!”

Other Bachelor Nation stars chimed in with praise, as Amanda Stanton commented, “Omg I LOVE IT” with hearts for eyes emoji, and Raven Gates simply gushed, “WOW.” Friend and country singer Jana Kramer told Lauren, “Oh wow! LOVE THIS.” One fan echoed the sentiment of several others by commenting, “At first I didn’t even realize it was you!”

Fans came to know Lauren when she was a finalist for Arie’s heart in 2018, though the former race car driver picked Becca Kufrin to give his final rose to and propose marriage. But in one of The Bachelor‘s wildest turns, he realized after the fact that he still was in love with Lauren and completely blindsided Becca by breaking up with her prior to the show’s finale airing on ABC. Cameras were even rolling to tape every minute of Becca’s heartbreaking dumping, which was shown during After the Final Rose.

Arie then attempted to win Lauren back, and it’s safe to say he succeeded! He popped the question to Lauren during After the Final Rose, giving her a 3.65-carat, cushion-cut diamond set on a platinum band from jeweler Neil Lane. The pair wed in Hawaii on January 12, 2019, 10 months after their engagement. Arie and Lauren welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi, in 2019, followed by fraternal twins Senna and Lux in 2021.