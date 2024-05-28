Lindsay Lohan Rocks Floral Swimsuit 10 Months Postpartum

That bikini is so fetch! Fans of Lindsay Lohan are in awe over how incredible the actress looked in a floral swimsuit during her vacation in Greece 10 months after she gave birth to her and Bader Shammas’ first child.

The Mean Girls star, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, May 27, to share several photos from her trip to the Santa Marina Resort in Mykonos, Greece. In one snap, Lindsay stood against a glass fence overlooking a body of water as she sported a colorful, floral long-sleeved rash guard top paired with matching low-waisted bikini bottoms that left her toned tummy and legs on display. She completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. Lindsay’s long red locks were draped over her shoulder as she slightly tilted her head and smiled at the camera.

The post also included a few bare-faced selfies from the trip, as well as photos of pools, beaches, food and her flight.

“Recently…” Lindsay captioned the post with several emojis.

Fans in the comments couldn’t get over how great The Parent Trap actress looked.

“You look absolutely beautiful Lindsay! Enjoy your vacation queen,” one user wrote, while another added, “You look INCREDIBLE! So happy for you!”

“You’re like, really pretty,” one fan commented, quoting a famous Mean Girls line.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

“You look so gorgeous, Lindsay! And WHO looks THAT after just having a baby? That would be you… you look so happy & whole!” another person wrote.

Lindsay welcomed son Luai with Bader, 37, on July 17, 2023, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” her rep told Life & Style in a statement.

Weeks later, the mom of one took to Instagram to share a postpartum selfie and give her body a shout-out. Lindsay posted a snap of herself wearing a blue crop top and gray shorts and wrote, “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

Lindsay and Bader, whom the former child star married in April 2022, announced on March 14, 2023, that they were expecting their first baby. She shared a simple photo of a white onesie with “Coming Soon …” written on the front.

“We are blessed and excited!” the Instagram caption read.

That same day, Lindsay told Life & Style in a statement, “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”