Love Is Blind season 6 featured some of the most jaw dropping moments of the series so far. Five couples left the pods engaged, but only two of them actually made it to the altar, and only one couple took the leap into marriage. Now, the Love Is Blind reunion is set to rehash all of the drama with the cast on stage, along with some surprise guests.

Who Will Be at the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion?

The trailer shows fans that all of the main cast will be returning for the reunion – Amber “AD” Smith, Clay Gravesande, Chelsea Blackwell, Jimmy Presnell, Laura Dadisman, Jeramey Lutinski, Brittany Mills, Kenneth Gorham, Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. However, the producers look to spice things up by bringing back some of the people that were at the center of the drama outside of the five couples including Sarah Ann Bick, Jessica Vestal and Trevor Sova.

Plus, the Love Is Blind reunion trailer shows several of the series’ past stars like Izzy Zapata, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin. It appears as though they get the chance to ask the season 6 cast some of their biggest questions.

The Most Dramatic Moments in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion Trailer

This season gave fans plenty to talk about. Viewers saw Jeramey make some questionable decisions by hanging out with Sarah Ann until 5:00 in the morning while engaged to Laura, but it looks as though the two women will finally be able to have it out regarding the situation.

“I’m a pick me girl? You’re the pick me girl!” Sarah Ann snaps, while Laura claps back saying, “You’re a clown.”

Sarah Ann has her hand casually draped in Jeramey’s lap during the trailer, which seemingly confirms rumors that those two stayed together since cameras stopped rolling.

Fans also saw AD get her heart broken when Clay decided to not go through with their marriage at the altar. However, it looks as though the Charlotte, North Carolina, resident might be having some second thoughts regarding his decision.

“She’s honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake,” Clay says as viewers see a shot of AD taking a deep breath.

Plus, the reunion trailer features the return of Trevor, who found himself in the hot seat after an ex-girlfriend outed him on social media as being in a relationship while participating in Love Is Blind. Fans were shocked at the revelation as most people loved him on the show and wished that Chelsea had chosen him instead of Jimmy.

When Does the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion Premiere?

The Love Is Blind season 6 reunion premieres on March 13, 2024. While almost all of Netflix’s other shows drop at the standard 12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT times, the streamer is doing something different this time around. The reunion won’t become available until 9:00 p.m. ET.