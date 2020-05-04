Cuties! Malika Haqq took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 4, to share a makeup-free selfie with her newborn son, Ace Flores, whom she shares with ex O.T. Genasis. “I don’t know who played harder,” the reality TV star, 37, captioned a snapshot of Ace sleeping on her chest.

Prior to that, Malika shared a sweet Boomerang of her little man kicking his feet, along with a sticker that read “playtime.” Clearly, Khloé Kardashian’s best friend is enjoying motherhood.

Malika, who announced her pregnancy in September 2019, explained that her decision to have a baby came from listening to her heart. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine,” she wrote at the time.

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

While Malika’s initial post made no mention of O.T. Genasis, 32, the famous twin did eventually reveal that he was the father. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of herself and the “Cut It” artist at her baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

As for having more children, Malika has mixed feelings. She admitted to a fan on Instagram that Ace makes her “want to have another one,” but she doesn’t necessarily see that happening anytime soon. “Not at the moment. LOL. My hands are full,” she replied to another fan who asked her if she missed being pregnant.

Considering Malika hinted that she and O.T. may be having trouble coparenting, we understand her reasoning! While the April 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired, Khloé Kardashian tweeted, “Coparenting is a different beast,” referring to her own situation with ex Tristan Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“Ain’t it,” Malika retweeted, along with a woozy face emoji. Here’s hoping everything is A-OK!

