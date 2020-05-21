Not having it! Malika Haqq replied to a troll who said she’s “trying” to imitate the Kardashians.

“I think Malika is a pretty girl, but she is trying so hard to be a Kardashian,” commented the follower on an Instagram video Malika, 37, shared on Wednesday, May 20. “She wants to be Kim [Kardashian]. I swear the way she talk and act [sic]. Has anybody seen her with braids, no straight hair like them blonde too? Come over here and put in some box braids.”

“So basically, you want me to be what you’re comfortable with, that’s not me, boo boo,” Malika responded. “I’m not hood, I’m a valley girl. I’ll be more like KKW (Hey Girl!) any day before I let you put me in a shallow box.”

This isn’t the first time the mom of one clapped back at the haters. During her pregnancy with son Ace, Malika responded to a follower who said she’s been “pregnant for forever.” She replied, “It doesn’t matter what year you fall pregnant, the process is damn near 10 months … Simply a stupid comment.”

Luckily, Malika is too busy with her baby boy to pay much attention to the negativity. She welcomed Ace with ex O.T. Genesis in March. “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” she captioned his first Instagram photo of the newborn. Though she and the rapper broke up in June 2019, they are successfully coparenting.

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

Malika gushed about him during her bear-themed baby shower, which best friend Khloé Kardashian surprised her with in February. “I’ve been single the last eight months, but I am in no way alone. O.T. and I have attended every doctor’s appointment and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival,” she captioned a post at the time. “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me.”

However, that doesn’t mean coparenting with O.T. has completely been a walk in the park. In April, Khloé tweeted, “Coparenting is a different beast.” Malika quote-tweeted and added, “Ain’t it.”

It’s a good thing these ladies can lean on each other!