Fashion hits and misses! Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Oscars during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

The red carpet for the 95th Annual Academy Awards was star-studded, and many stars took big risks that paid off.

“Overall, the red carpet was a win. Glamour was back — very much traditional movie star glamour,” Melissa says about event, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12. “We’ve gone from the bigger, more traditional gowns back to [column dresses].”

Some of Melissa’s best dressed stars included Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, who rocked a sheer dress while pregnant with baby No. 2, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“The perfect dress to win in,” Melissa gushes over Jamie Lee, who won an Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. “True to herself, but the glammed-up version. The fit made her body look great, the sparkles near her face gave great light. That was the perfect dress for her to win in.”

A popular color on the carpet this year was white. Mindy Kaling‘s custom Vera Wang Haute Couture gown was beautiful and “the best” the Mindy Project actress has ever looked, says Melissa. In addition, Emily Blunt looked “so amazing” in her Valentino dress.

As far as worst dressed, Melissa admitted there were “no major misses,” but a few stars simply “underwhelmed” on the carpet, like Ana de Armas, who wore a custom Louis Vuitton that took 1,000 hours to create.

“She’s so beautiful,” Melissa says of the Blonde actress. “I understood the craftsmanship of the dress — I got it. But underwhelming.”

In addition, Melissa thought Florence Pugh’s Valentino Haute Couture ensemble was “very runway,” adding, “Did I love it? No. Did I get it? Yes.”

That being said, Melissa acknowledges that the Black Widow actress’ confidence and cool girl persona definitely worked for the high-end look. “It’s very fashion-y. They call her the punk rock princess,” Melissa says. “That’s why she pulled that off. She always pulls it off and it was very runway.”

