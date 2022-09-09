Miranda Lambert has great legs and loves to show them off. She’s a huge fan of Daisy Dukes and loves to pair the denim cutoff shorts with fun, casual looks.

The “Vice” singer started wearing her Daisies out in public on a regular basis in the summer of 2019, following her wedding to hunky then-New York City Police officer Brendan McLoughlin in January. Miranda was totally feeling herself with her hot younger husband, and her sexy shorts showed how great she felt as she made Manhattan her home for the season.

The songwriter spent the summer showing off several styles, from fringe cutoffs to rolled up looks. Miranda confidently made her way through the streets of NYC on July 10, 2019, pairing a white sleeveless Rolling Stones logo T-shirt with her Daisy Dukes. With a pair of sunglasses on, she was able to go about her business without being recognized in the bustling metropolis, far from her Nashville home.

In the years since, Miranda has shared Instagram photos showing that Daisy Duke shorts are her go-to style when she’s at home or on vacation. The look is a favorite for the “Bluebird” singer to relax in when she’s at home with her husband and beloved crew of rescue dogs.

Miranda also proudly wore a very short pair of Daisies during her epic 2022 summer vacation road trip with Brendan through the American West. The pair took a camper van through Utah, Wyoming and Montana where they hiked, took ATV trips, went white water rafting and more. The couple took in iconic sightseeing in locations such as Arches and Grand Teton National Parks and shared their adventures on Instagram.

When it comes to working out to keep her legs in shape for short-shorts, Miranda has admitted she’s not a big fan of grueling fitness routines. “I absolutely hate exercise. I love it afterward, of course. But my trainer is so nice, I want to do push-ups to please him!” the singer revealed to Self magazine in 2012.

“I won’t give up what I enjoy to look perfect. I want to find a happy medium between feeling good about my body and still having a beer and some barbecue,” she added.

Ever since marrying Brendan, the fitness fanatic has helped keep Miranda slightly more disciplined. “He does a pity run with me, and then he does his real run. It’s sad,” she joked to Health magazine in November 2019, adding, “These days, I just try to feel good about myself and know that I’m trying.”

Scroll down for Miranda’s sexiest photos wearing Daisy Duke shorts.