So in love! Olivia Wilde is finally opening up about just how blissful her relationship with boyfriend Harry Styles makes her feel as they approach their one-year anniversary. In a new interview with Vogue, the actress-director revealed, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

The 37-year-old and the 27-year-old singer-actor fell for each other when she directed him in 2020, filming the period thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. Their romance became public on January 4, 2021, when Olivia and Harry were photographed holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff‘s wedding.

The pair kept their relationship under the radar at first, especially since Olivia had just split from longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. But by the summer of 2021, Olivia and Harry were putting on PDA displays during romantic getaways to Italy, showing the world that their passion was lasting and real.

While Olivia didn’t address Harry by name in her interview, she did reveal that she doesn’t care what others think about their relationship and their 10-year age gap.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Olivia told the publication, adding, “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

The Booksmart director did drop hints about the things she and Harry have done together, referring to him as a “friend” who joined her on a visit to see her parents in Washington, D.C., which occurred during the singer’s tour stop in the city. She also used the term when describing the person who gave her the beaded Éliou necklace with her kids’ names that she wore in the interview, which matches a similar necklace that Harry wears.

Olivia is busy working on post-production for Don’t Worry Darling but has been popping up at Harry’s Love On Tour shows as he travels the U.S. It became a family affair for the former House star brought along her kids and her mom, Anne, to see Harry perform in San Diego on November 15. Olivia, Otis and Daisy were spotted in the audience joyously dancing along to his iconic hit with One Direction, “What Makes You Beautiful,” making it an adorable family affair.

An insider previously told Life & Style exclusively how Harry and Olivia’s children have closely bonded. “He’s a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” the source gushed, adding, “He enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”