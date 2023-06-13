A woman’s intuition. Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo recalled a time she saw red flags in Raquel Leviss after the Vanderpump Rules star allegedly approached her boyfriend Craig Conover in an uncomfortable way.

“I literally survey the whole f–king room. I clock Craig at the bar and I watch Raquel leave the dance floor and walk over to Craig,” Paige, 30, said while referring to her BFF Hannah Berner and Des Bishop’s May 2022 wedding during a “Giggly Squad” live show, posted on TikTok on Monday, June 12. ​“I’m standing there and I turn to literally everyone around me and I was like, ‘I don’t trust this bitch.’”

The New York native went on to say people around her claimed, “‘Oh, my God, no, she’s so sweet! She would never,’” but she “f–king knew” Raquel’s motives toward Craig, 34, whom Paige started dating in summer 2021.

Hannah, who left Summer House after season 5, chimed in admitting that Raquel, 28, was “very nice” – but in a way like a “hurt bird.”

Fans were curious if Paige really felt that way at the time or if her hindsight changed after the shocking news of Scandoval, ​the nickname given to Raquel’s secret affair with VPR costar Tom Sandoval while he was dating longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“OK but what if Raquel was just … walking over to the bar??” one fan wrote in the comments section.

The person who posted the clip of the live show replied, “Before I pressed record, I think she said Rachel was staring at him intensely earlier in the night!”

Other people asked why Paige and Hannah, 31, felt the need to involve themselves in the Scandoval discussion. However, they were asked about the highly talked about situation during the fan Q&A segment of the show and only allowed the crowd to ask two VPR-related questions.

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Tom, 39, and Ariana, 37, split after the Something About Her co-owner found out about his affair with Raquel.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to the couple ​told Life & Style at the time.

The Vanderpump Rules cast publicly shared their feelings about their costar’s infidelity and things got even more explosive during the season 10 reunion, which was filmed on March 23 and aired in May.

Although Tom claims he and the Sonoma State University ​alum had sexual relations a few times, Raquel admitted that their affair picked back up during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022.

“I think it’s important to me to tell the truth. I think that I’ve been lying and so deceitful this entire time that I don’t want to lie anymore and it’s all out there anyway,” Raquel said in an interview filmed after the reunion, during the last five minutes of the part 3 reunion special. “[Sandoval] feels like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn’t going on for so long.”

Raquel then suggested that she and the Tom and the Most Extras frontrunner slept together in his shared home with Ariana while she was out of town attending a funeral.