Real or fake? Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson made a rare appearance on social media with a chipped tooth and fans are wondering what happened to him.



The comedian appeared in a photo and a video that former SNL costar John Mulaney shared via Instagram Stories on Friday, January 28, of Pete, 28, holding John’s 2-month-old baby boy, Malcolm. In the first Story, John, 39, affectionately dubbed his friend as “Uncle Pete,” whereas the video showed the funny man gently holding the youngster’s small hand and laughing — revealing his damaged front tooth as little Malcolm looked up at him.

Despite concern from fans, the King of Staten Island star’s new dental look is only temporary. He is currently filming a movie that required him to alter his appearance, according to multiple reports.

However, that didn’t stop some fans from reacting to the video with curiosity. One even called on SNL via Twitter to “please let Pete Davidson tell us how he chipped his tooth.”



The buzz comes after Pete was mentioned in rapper Kanye “Ye” West‘s new song, “Eazy,” amid the Staten Island, New York, native’s relationship with Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Courtesy of John Mulaney/Instagram (2)

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the artist rapped in the track, which was released on January 14.



Three days later, Ye recalled an incident that allegedly took place between him and the KKW Beauty founder’s security staff while she was allegedly at their former marital home with Pete.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” the “Stronger” rapper told Jason Lee in an interview for Hollywood Unlocked, which was published on January 17. “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

Although Pete has not publicly commented on Ye’s claims, the comedian still took it upon himself to seemingly joke about the moment on SNL in a skit where he played an alternate version of President Joe Biden.

“Everyone on earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson,” he said during the cold open for the January 15 episode. “Your world is maybe more fun for him.”



However, the Big Time Adolescence actor “doesn’t feel threatened” by the Yeezy designer, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on January 20. “Truthfully, he’s a bit honored that Kanye mention him in the song,” the source added.

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage and she and Pete started dating in October 2021 following her SNL hosting debut.