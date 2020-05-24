Bumpin’ in the backyard! Pregnant Glee alum Lea Michele shared the sweetest photo of her growing baby bump while lounging by the pool on May 23. “New type of view,” the 33-year-old wrote over the picture posted to her Instagram Stories.

This isn’t the first time the Broadway alum has shown off her beautiful belly. The proud mama-to-be flaunted her pregnancy curves in an adorable bathroom selfie while rocking a striped bikini on May 13. She shared her first baby bump photo in a gorgeous blue dress on May 2, just one week after Life & Style confirmed her pregnancy with husband Zandy Reich.

The happy couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2017, but met prior to that at Lea’s best friend’s wedding. After carving out a solid connection, the AYR president proposed to the singer with a custom rock in April 2018. The pair tied the knot in Napa less than a year later in March 2019.

Clearly, the twosome is smitten with one another — and their upcoming arrival. Zandy, 37, “can’t wait to become a dad” and “is spoiling [Lea] rotten” during pregnancy, an insider gushed exclusively to Life & Style days after the announcement.  “He’ll surprise Lea with flowers, romantic dinners at home and gives her massages when she’s feeling tired and achy.”

 

Talk about a doting pop! The brunette beauty also “couldn’t be happier to be pregnant, but like most first-time moms, she’s slightly nervous about the birth, especially with all the craziness going on in the world,” a separate insider told Life & Style exclusively. “Lea would be open to having the baby at home. She’s very spiritual like that and is even researching water birth.”

There’s a lot to prepare for but the parents-to-be are currently “in the process of decorating” the nursery, considering the undertaking a “joint project.”

Lea “loves interior design and put together a nursery vision board weeks ago,” a third source gushed. “She’s been keeping herself busy shopping online for a crib, cute cushions, lamps and chairs.” Though the couple is still making decisions, the actress “wants the nursery to be white with a touch of color.” Sounds perfect to us!