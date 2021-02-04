Honesty hour. Russell Brand reflected on his 14-month marriage to Katy Perry while hosting a meditation session via TikTok during the early hours of Thursday, February 4.

“I really tried,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor, 45, told fans during the live Q&A. “I have nothing but positive feelings for her.”

Toby Hancock/Shutterstock

Russell proposed to Katy, 36, on New Year’s Eve in December 2009. The pair tied the knot the following October during an elaborate ceremony in India. The celebrity couple split 14 months later, and their divorce was finalized in July 2012.

Although Russell doesn’t appear to have any animosity toward his ex-wife, the American Idol judge previously divulged their breakup was less than amicable.

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” Katy said during an interview with Vogue in July 2013. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

The “Dark Horse” singer opened up about their whirlwind romance during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia in August 2020. She pointed to her career blowing up as a reason for the strain on their relationship.

“It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind,” the “Hot N Cold” singer explained. “I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening once.”

That said, Katy admitted she’s “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges” when it comes to her love life. “I know that inherently [about myself],” she said. “Like, ‘OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or, ‘It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is going to turn into [that].’”

The Get Him to the Greek actor married his current wife, Laura, in 2017, and they have two daughters together — Mabel and Peggy.

As for Katy, she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the “Firework” singer gushed at the time.

Courtesy Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Luckily, the songstress noted during her 60 Minutes interview that her relationship with Orlando, 44, is “healthy frictional” compared to her previous romances. “It’s very open, very [communicative], nothing is swept under the mat,” she said.

It looks like everyone ended up exactly where they were supposed to be!