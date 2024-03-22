Trouble in paradise? Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ relationship is reportedly “hanging on by a thread” as the couple of 13 years lead “separate” lives. Eva’s absence from the audience at the 2024 Oscars during the Barbie actor’s “I’m Just Ken” performance on March 10 was just the latest example.

“People were surprised Eva wasn’t by Ryan’s side,” a source told In Touch on Thursday, March 21. “It was a huge evening for him, and she was nowhere to be found.”

Ryan, 43, walked the red carpet that night and attended the awards show with sister Mandi Gosling, mom Donna Gosling and stepdad Valerio Attanasio. Meanwhile, Eva, 50, revealed via Instagram that she was hanging out backstage by Ryan’s dressing room, forgoing the event’s formal attire in favor of a casual denim skirt, a loose white blouse, a denim jacket and a black baseball cap.

“Always by my man,” she wrote in the caption. However, the source said that may not be the case.

“Ryan and Eva don’t like to go to events together, but the Oscars were different,” the insider explained to In Touch. “It just goes to show how separate their lives are.”

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

The source added that Ryan and Eva, who were rumored to have quietly tied the knot in 2022, are struggling with “jealousy.” In particular, the insider claimed that Eva feels “resentful” because she put her acting career on hold in 2012 to care for their two children, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

“Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan and be a hands-on mother to their two daughters,” the source said. “Ryan goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues, while she’s sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life.”

The insider later added, “It hasn’t been easy for her to be the primary parent as Ryan pursues so many acting roles. She adores being a mother and supporting Ryan, but that doesn’t mean it’s not difficult at times.”

Ultimately, the source said it was Ryan’s decision for their relationship to be so notoriously private. Eva, on the other hand, would like a little more freedom to show their romance off. “Eva accepted Ryan’s wishes, and she loves him, but it’s not typical for her personality [to be so private],” the source explained. “She’d like to be a little more public with their relationship, because people truly sometimes forget he has a wife and children!”

Additionally, the source said Ryan and Eva have argued over her wanting to move out of Hollywood and him wanting more kids.

“Ryan has brought up having another child, but that led to another fight between them, because Eva doesn’t want one,” the insider shared. “Eva’s decision on baby No. 3 might be the final straw; they could break up over it.”