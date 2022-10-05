School Style! Sasha Obama Rocks Sports Bra and Tie-Dye Skirt On Her Way to Class at USC: Photos

Sasha Obama continues to show how she has a casual chic style that is all her own as she headed to class on the University of Southern California campus on Monday, October 3. She paired a purple and pink sports bra with a colorful patterned skirt for an athletic meets boho look.

The former first daughter, 21, enjoyed the warm early autumn temperatures in the midriff baring ensemble. She once again showed off her love of funky skirts, as her latest wardrobe choice had fun mushroom prints surrounded by tie-dye patterns. The coed’s outfit also showed off the tattoo on the back of her upper left arm of a hot air balloon.

Sasha has previously displayed her relaxed and unique retro-hippie style while going about her daily life in Los Angeles. She went braless in a white crop top and patchwork skirt while enjoying a trip to the spa in August, where she showed off her silver belly button piercing. On another occasion, Sasha donned an off-the-shoulder flowing white crop top over a colorful bra paired with a low-rise maroon tie-dyed skirt as she strode between classes.

The student seems to be loving the warm California weather after initially starting her college career at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Sasha transferred to the private Los Angeles school in early 2022, where she’ll finish up her studies. She’s reportedly studying humanities.

Sasha has even found romance in the City of Angels. She’s began dating commercial director Clifton “Cliff” Powell in the spring, when the pair were photographed on numerous dates. Their relationship became public shortly after her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, told Ellen DeGeneres on April 20, “They have boyfriends and real lives,” about daughters Sasha and her older sister Malia Obama.

Malia also lives in Los Angeles, where she works as a staff writer on Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover‘s new Amazon series, Hive, about a Beyoncé-type character. She graduated from Harvard University in 2021. Malia has also found love in L.A., as she’s been photographed out and about with boyfriend, record producer Dawit Eklund.

