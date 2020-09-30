Fun in the sun! Scott Disick hosted a pool party for daughter Penelope Disick, her cousin North West and two of their friends.

“Pool party up in da club,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, captioned the adorable snapshot via Instagram on Tuesday, September 29. The girls looked like they were having a blast splashing around in the infinity pool with a gorgeous view behind them.

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

It appeared Scott was hosting the kiddos because their moms had prior engagements. Kourtney Kardashian attended a taco Tuesday dinner with mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian. The ladies enjoyed margaritas, tons of different dips and olive oil cake for dessert. The souvenir from the gathering appeared to be a lighter that read, “My parents don’t know I smoke.”

Courtesy Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

As for Kim Kardashian, she wrote on her Instagram Story that she was having “dinner with the lifers.” She also showed pink cookies that said “lifers” across the top in white icing. Kim, 39, did not mention who was invited to the intimate dinner. It’s possible the sit-down meal was tied to the KKW Beauty founder’s legal work. She has helped free prisoners serving life sentences (a.k.a. lifers), like Alice Johnson and Momolu Stewart over the years.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

With their moms busy for the night, it looks like Penelope and North enjoyed their own party with Scott. The Flip It Like Disick star and Poosh founder, 41, have a great coparenting relationship when it comes to raising their daughter and two boys, Mason, 10, and Reign, 5. However, a trailer for season 19 of KUWTK teased that the longtime exes were thinking about having a fourth child.

Khloé, 36, flat-out asked Kourtney if she was “pregnant” during the trailer after Kim claimed Scott said they “were going for” another baby. Although fans will have to wait for the rest of the season to air to get the scoop, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kourt’s sisters “love the idea” of the reality duo having another child. The insider noted that Scott “would do it” but Kourtney is “more practical” when it comes to the idea.

It looks like the two have their hands full at the moment, but we are here for another Disick kiddo!