He needs to know. Scott Disick pressured ex Kourtney Kardashian to make a “final decision” about whether or not they will try getting back together during the Thursday, April 22, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Seeing you with any guy bothers me,” the 37-year-old told the Poosh founder, 42, during the episode. “It hurt me when you were with somebody else and waking up to like looking at pictures of you with this guy you’re dating. It was just unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad.”

The Flip It Like Disick star then claimed that the former flames — who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 — needed to get out of “the limbo state” they were in. “I surely don’t want us both to wake up and be 50 years old and doing the same thing,” Scott said, to which Kourtney replied, “That’s a lot of pressure, can I get back to you?”

“I’m OK with you doing whatever you want if you can just make the final decision of that you and I are never going to try to be a family again,” he told his former flame. “Then I can move on and deal with you being with other people.”

Shutterstock (2)

In a confessional, the mother of three said that Scott “always tries to put a lot of pressure on me and I just don’t really think that’s fair.” She then told him, “I feel like I’m happy right now,” to which he responded, “I’m not.”

The ups and downs of the exes’ relationship was documented on KUWTK over the years — and there has always been speculation that they would get back together. “I don’t think that little thing inside of me will ever go away with Kourt,” the Talentless founder told Kim Kardashian during the episode. “It’s a very very tough pill to swallow.”

“I think what keeps Kourtney and I connected is that deep down we do love each other,” Scott explained further in another scene. “To see her be flirty or try and be cute for another guy that’s not me will always strike some kind of jealousy bone in my body. In a perfect world, Kourtney and I just end up being together and raising our family but as you know, complications happen.”

The coparents share three children: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign. Kourtney has since moved on with longtime friend and neighbor Travis Barker, while Scott is currently dating Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.