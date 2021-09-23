Moving on? Scott Disick quietly unfollowed ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Instagram following his split from the model and the drama surrounding his alleged leaked DM.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, now only follows 76 pages on Instagram — many of which are brands, beauty and wellness pages and physicians.

It’s not a huge surprise he decided to unfollow Amelia, 20, after news of their split broke in early September. He did the same thing with ex Sofia Richie after their 2020 breakup. The California native has reciprocated the gesture and also unfollowed her ex amid her newly single status.

More surprisingly, Scott no longer follows Kourtney, 42, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, and the rest of her famous family — Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian and Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner. All of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums, including Kourtney, still follow the New York native.

The Lord’s unfollowing spree comes weeks after the Poosh founder’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM on his Instagram Story that showed Scott shading Kourtney’s PDA with her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s alleged message read, referring to a photo of Kourtney straddling the Blink-182 drummer, 45, on a boat in Italy.

Courtesy of Younes Bendjima/Instagram

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes, 28, replied, adding the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Following the drama, a source told Life & Style Amelia “dumped” Scott and felt like he needed “to grow up.” Although the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in October 2020, “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” the alleged leaked DM was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Amelia’s decision has been supported by her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Lisa Rinna, who was “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and feels that her youngest daughter “deserves better.”

The situation also shed light on Scott’s rocky relationship with Kourtney. A second insider told Life & Style the coparents have been “secretly clashing for a while and barely talk” amid her hot romance with Travis.

It comes as a bigger shock that Scott would choose to unfollow the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. He is known to be particularly close with the entire brood, specifically Rob, 34, and Khloé, 37.

“Scott and Khloé bounce of each other — they have the same dry sense of humor and are often in hysterics when they’re together,” a third insider previously told Life & Style about their sweet friendship, adding that Scott is “protective” of KoKo.