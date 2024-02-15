If he wanted to, he would! Benny Blanco made girlfriend Selena Gomez a hard-to-find Valentine’s Day snack that helped him “get laid.”

“Guys, it’s Valentine’s Day and these are my girlfriend’s favorite pickles. The only problem is you can only get them shipped from f–king Texas, but we got them,” the music producer, 35, said in a Tuesday, February 14, TikTok video of the Best Maid Pickles brand.

Benny took fans along the process of making deep fried pickles for the “Calm Down” singer, 31, and shared his secret ingredient for the batter.

“I put Sprite in mine. If you don’t like it, go f–k yourself,” he continued. “All right, guys. Take one, dip it. Ranch, eat it, get laid. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Fans applauded Benny in the comments section of the video for going out of his way to give his A-list lady a thoughtful treat on the official day of love.

Benny Blanco/ TikTok

“He knew the way to her heart literally he seems to love and care for her so much,” one person wrote.

Other online users agreed that the couple has complementary characteristics and personalities.

“Benny’s entire energy is a full vibe & I love Selena’s just as much, I can imagine hanging with them being such a fun & relaxing mix of emotions,” a second fan gushed.

Benny Blanco/ TikTok

The Only Murders in the Building actress celebrated her relationship with Benny via Instagram Stories the same day by posting a selfie with the text, “I love you.”

Selena debuted her relationship with the Dave actor on December 7, 2023, after dating privately for six months. The “Single Soon” artist surprisingly received negative responses after taking her relationship with Benny Instagram official, which led her to clap back at the haters and publicly defend her man.

“Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” the Rare Beauty founder said in an online response to a fan. “I know what’s best for me, and I will fight till I get what I deserve. [Benny] has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

Later that month, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that “a few” of Selena’s fans “go too far” with their strong unsolicited comments. “If things work out with Benny, great. If they don’t, that’s OK, too. She knows what she’s doing,” the insider shared.

The couple attended the Emmys together in January, and although the former Disney star walked the red carpet solo, Benny hyped her up from the sidelines and met her inside the venue.

The following month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that “Benny makes her feel extremely confident. He’s always telling her how beautiful she is and how much he loves her.”