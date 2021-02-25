No beef here! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler clapped back at a fan who claimed she shaded his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and the tulips the Blink-182 drummer gave her.

It all started when the former Miss USA, 45, took to her Instagram Stories to show off a bouquet of roses from boyfriend Matthew Rondeau on Wednesday, February 24. Hours later, an Instagram user set up shop in the comments section of Shanna’s latest snapshot and called her out.

“And she posts receiving roses on her Story the day after Kourt posts her tulips she got from Travis which he reposted on his story,” the troll wrote. “Shade much. And yes, I’m a fan, I’m from [Rhode Island], too.” The Poosh founder, 41, shared a snapshot of a bouquet of tulips on her Instagram feed on February 24, which Travis, 45, later shared.

Shanna replied, “I don’t look at either of their profiles so I wouldn’t know … the roses were from a rose lady I’ve known since I was 19! Stop reading into things …”

Courtesy Shanna Moakler/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Wedding Singer actress seemingly shaded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. On February 18, the mother of two — she shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with the musician — liked a comment that claimed Kourtney was a “downgrade,” just two days after she and Travis made their relationship Instagram official.

Four days later, Shanna alluded to the E! personality via her Instagram Stories. “Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex,” read the post.

Despite the alleged rift in Shanna and Kourt’s relationship, the pageant queen recently revealed she wants nothing but good things for her former flame. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” she told Page Six on February 19. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

However, the punk rocker isn’t into the drama between his ex and his new lady love. “Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on Wednesday, February 24.

According to the source, “He thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. Travis and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”