Sentimental. Shanna Moakler‘s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, gave her a sweet present and a heartfelt note amid her family drama with kids Landon and Alabama, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker.

“I know you’ve been going through a lot over the last couple of months,” read a note Matthew, 28, wrote that Shanna, 46, posted on her Instagram Stories. “But I want you to know that [you’re] one of the strongest and most beautiful [women] I know.” Shanna captioned the post, “@matthew_rondeau, I love you,” and included red heart, anchor and smiley face emojis. The happy couple has been dating off-and-on for over a year.

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Since the former Miss USA’s ex, 45, and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, went public with their romance in February, Shanna’s relationship with their kids — Alabama and Landon — has become strained.

Alabama, 15, slammed her mother and the Wedding Singer actress’ relationship with Matthew via her Instagram Stories on May 15. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” she wrote. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

One day prior, Landon, 17, shared a similar sentiment while replying to a troll on TikTok. However, the male model defended his relationship with Shanna in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” Matthew explained the same month. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

He added, “It really hurts my heart to see the woman I’m in love with going through such an emotional time. She’s been dealing with so many things personally. I admire her drive to continue to work hard and stay positive, despite all the nasty rumors being said. She’s someone to look up to [rather] than to be put down.”

For her part, Shanna previously told Life & Style that her kids “have a lot of animosity” toward her boyfriend, but she doesn’t understand why. She noted, “They’d been really not nice to him, as well, and he hasn’t done anything except be really supportive to me.”