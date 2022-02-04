Honesty hour! Sister Wives star Meri Brown got “honest” about her “estranged” marriage to husband Kody Brown after they revealed they were just “friends” and had not been intimate in 10 years during the season 16 tell-all.

“A few months ago, I used the word ‘estranged’ regarding my relationship in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt … honest,” Meri, 51, admitted in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, February 4.

“It was hard to use and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner noted she tries to “look for the best in people and situations” and hopes to “protect” her loved ones. Meri added that she was not going to “publicly trash” anyone, despite receiving backlash from fans about the status of her marriage to Kody, 53.

“I try not to put labels on things, but over the past few months as that ‘certain TV show’ has been airing, I’ve been labeled. I’ve been called by viewers: desperate, pathetic, embarrassing, told I have no worth and no value and a plethora of other things that I won’t even mention here,” the TLC star admitted. “In actuality, what you’ve seen is me no longer being silent. What you’ve seen is me using my voice to have fun and bring humor to a not so perfect situation.”

Meri assured that she “knows” her “value” and “worth” amid her drama with Kody and thinks she’s been doing a “good job” at “being happy.”

“I don’t let things around me that aren’t ‘perfect’ get me down because my inner peace and joy is more important to me than that. I surround myself with people who match or exceed my energy,” she continued, adding that she has many people in her social circle who “fill her cup,” without naming her husband. “I have plans and goals and aspirations that make me happy and fulfilled. I work toward those dreams daily. I overcome, I succeed, I win.”

Kody and Meri’s marriage has been a hot topic during season 16 of Sister Wives, especially following his split from third wife Christine Brown. During part 1 of the tell-all, which aired on January 30, the reality TV couple, who wed in 1990, shared that they have no intimacy between them.

“She is still part of the family, but I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” Kody shockingly told host Sukanya Krishnan, noting he was trying to “honest” without being “cruel.”

The family patriarch added that Meri is not a bad person, but they are a “bad match.” All in all, the couple, who share a daughter named Mariah, said they are simply “friends.”