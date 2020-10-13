We see you, Sofia Richie! The up-and-coming actress, 22, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, October 12, looking happy and healthy following her split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

While strutting down the sidewalk with her iPhone and car keys in tow, Sofia rocked a bright red crop top with a sports bra underneath, form-fitting leggings and furry slide sandals. To accessorize, the California native wore a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black face mask with stars on it. As for glam, Sofia seemingly opted for a bare face and simple messy bun.

Based on the model’s Instagram Stories, it looks like Sofia was headed to spend some time with her loved ones — including dad Lionel Richie and brother Miles Richie. Since she and Scott called it quits in mid-August, Sofia is “keeping a distance from him that will help her move on,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come.”

According to a second source, seeing the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star jump back into the dating pool “hit a raw nerve” for Sofia. On October 1, Scott and model Bella Banos stepped out to dinner at Nobu Malibu. Of course, the Talentless founder and the 24-year-old brunette beauty already have a long romantic history. The pair first sparked dating rumors after taking a trip to Costa Rica together in 2017.

“Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” Bella explained to In Touch at the time. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected.” Despite the pair’s past, Scott was photographed less than a week later at celebrity hotspot Catch L.A. with a friend and two mystery women.

“He’s not settling down with anyone,” an additional insider revealed to Life & Style. “He’s playing the field.” As for any communication with Sofia, the former flames have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ouch!

To see photos of Sofia Richie out and about in Los Angeles, scroll through the gallery below.