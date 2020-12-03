Like many celebrities — ahem, Kim Kardashian — Sofia Richie rarely smiles with teeth. Thankfully, the model took a break from her standard pout and flashed her pearly whites in a rare selfie on Wednesday, December 2.

In the photo, Sofia, 22, rocked chunky black sunglasses, a comfy white crewneck and her blonde hair fell in messy waves. Based on the California native’s additional Instagram Stories, it looks like Sofia spent the day decorating for Christmas with her dad, Lionel Richie, and his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

When she was done getting into the holiday spirit, Sofia popped over to see celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to get some fresh ink on her back. Unfortunately, the young A-lister has yet to reveal her new design. However, given how well-done Sofia’s 10 other tattoos are, we have no doubt it will look awesome!

Clearly, Scott Disick‘s on-again, off-again girlfriend is doing her best to stay busy following the pair’s split. After months of breaking up and making up, Sofia and the Talentless founder, 37, finally went their separate ways in mid-August. “Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” a source previously told Life & Style.

Ultimately, the up-and-coming actress felt as though the pair’s nearly three-year relationship “was getting to be very serious [with] a lot of responsibility,” the insider noted, namely referring to Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. “Sofia doesn’t want to be a stepmom at 22.”

Moreover, “taking care of Scott” put a definite strain on things, the source said. In late April, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to treat issues related to the deaths of his parents. Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, died in January 2014.

After less than a week in treatment, the New York native returned to Los Angeles. Within a month, he and Sofia split for the first time. Despite a brief reconciliation in July, the lovebirds are now done for good.

Since then, Sofia is rumored to be dating Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton, while Scott is getting closer with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.