Life lessons! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder revealed her one “tip” she will give her unborn daughter about finding the right romantic partner on Tuesday, December 15.

“Tip [one] I’ll give my daughter,” the 32-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Marry someone who cooks for you.” The former podcaster shared the special thought alongside a photo of two plates of food — prepared by husband Beau Clark, of course — sitting on a wrought iron bistro table on a balcony overlooking city lights. So sweet!

Instagram

Stassi and Beau, 40, started dating in late 2017. The pair got engaged in July 2019 during a sweet proposal at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The precious moment was captured on camera and aired during season 8 of the hit Bravo TV series in spring 2020. Life & Style confirmed the happy couple were expecting their first child in June.

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January,” the former reality star’s rep told Life & Style at the time. “They are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

The parents-to-be secretly tied the knot in September after their destination wedding plans in Italy were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” Stassi revealed on Instagram in early October. “Married [September] 2020. Hopefully, Italian dream wedding [October] 2021. I am so proud to be your wife, [Beau Clark].”

The Next Level Basic author and her hubby have been getting into the Christmas spirit as they await the arrival of their daughter, who is due in January 2021. “Our tree is here!!” Stassi wrote via Instagram in late November. “And here I thought today was going to be bore bore because of football Sunday. Another fun sober activity — Decorating!!!”

The New Orleans native also showed off some special homemade ornaments. “My grandma made all of these ornaments,” Stassi explained at the time. “Shout out to my [family] for letting me be the granddaughter who got to inherit them … I’m one of those people who hoards meaningful Christmas ornaments.”

Maybe Stassi’s little girl will follow in her footsteps in more ways than one!