Headed to Massachusetts! Bravo announced their new reality, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, and fans are gearing up for tons of drama. With 11 friends (and one dog) under the same roof for an entire summer, what can go wrong?

“For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property,” the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard official logline reads. “Known for its natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages and cultural identity, this summertime sanctuary has become a favorite escape for the rich, famous, and politically connected.”

Keep reading for everything to know, including release date, cast and more.

What Will ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Be About?

Just like the original Summer House, fans will watch as the cast attends “beach parties” and “decadent dinners” all while dealing with “summer hookups.” So, “both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs,” Bravo promised in a press release.

Who Is Starring in ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’?

Viewers will be introduced to Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree.

“If you don’t know, Black excellence is Martha’s Vineyard and Martha’s Vineyard is Black excellence,” Jasmine shared in the show’s first look trailer. It appears that her marriage to Silas will be one of the storylines featured throughout the first season.

“This marriage thing is hard. No one said it’s easy,” Silas said at one point in the trailer. To which his wife responded, “Everything in me is telling me to check out.”

It seems there will also be various heated moments between the rest of the cast members as the season progresses.

How to Watch ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

The show is set to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with episodes streaming via Peacock the following day.

Scroll through the galley to meet the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard cast.