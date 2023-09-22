Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard isn’t letting her breakup from Carl Radke stop her from enjoying her bachelorette trip.

“After having a rough couple weeks, her friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 21. “Lindsay is going to her bachelorette in the Bahamas [this weekend].”

The insider added that Lindsay’s friends want to make sure she is in good spirits following her split from Carl, 38. “Her friends want to help get her mind off the horrible situation she’s in and have some fun,” the source explained. “They want to take her away so she’s surrounded by those that love her and support her the most. She’s looking forward to it.”

News that Lindsay, 37, and Carl called it quit less than three months before their wedding began to circulate online on August 31. However, the publicist didn’t address the split until she issued a statement via Instagram on September 14.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for eight years,” the Bravo star began. “The last two weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

After noting it wasn’t her decision to call off their engagement, she added, “I do not agree with quitting a relationship [at this level] without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace.”

“I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Carl sent a note to close family and friends announcing that the wedding had been canceled on September 11. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication,” Carl wrote, according to People. “We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

“There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” the reality star continued. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

After years of friendship and a brief fling in 2019, Carl and Lindsay gave their romance another try in 2021. They continued their whirlwind relationship by getting engaged in August 2022.

“It was Carl’s decision to end the engagement,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in September. “Lindsay is devastated that he would cancel their wedding — she’d only held her bridal shower two weeks earlier!”

The source added that the split seemed inevitable. “They don’t seem to have much in common anymore,” the insider shared. “Carl thinks that Lindsay is a great girl. He’s just headed in a different direction.”