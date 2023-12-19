Five months after Angus Cloud’s tragic death, Euphoria costar Sydney Sweeney is opening up about his passing, revealing that the news was “such a shock” to her and the HBO cast.

“[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying,” Sydney, 26, told Glamour in an interview published on Tuesday, December 19, of Cloud, who died on July 31 at the young age of 25. She continued, “I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming, and I won’t see Angus on set.”

Cloud played beloved character Fez, who defined major story arcs of seasons 1 and 2 and was supportive of Rue’s sobriety, the main character portrayed by Zendaya.

United in grief, Sydney said that filming will allow the cast to come together and support one another, noting to Glamour just how strange it will be to keep Cloud’s memory alive on screen.

“It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms,” she said.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The news of Cloud’s death rocked the entertainment industry as well as his close circle, as it came just one week after his father passed. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the Cloud family’s statement read at the time of his death. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Two months later, Life & Style confirmed via the Alameda County Coroner that Cloud died as the result of a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other narcotics. The actor suffered acute intoxication from the drug combination, and his passing was ruled as an accidental overdose.

Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, broke her silence on her son’s death and maintained that he did not take his own life, despite rumors to the contrary.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa, 61, wrote on Facebook, noting that her son spent his final day going through his routine and talking to family members about their college plans.

Cloud’s Euphoria family immediately outpoured love, admiration and grief in the wake of the news, with Zendaya, 27, writing, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus. I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”