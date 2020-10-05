Setting the record straight! SZA (real name Solána Imani Rowe) responded to Drake’s “Mr. Right Now” lyrics that say he “used to date SZA back in ’08” when the “All the Stars” singer was just 17. However, the rapper had the timeline a little confused.

“So, It was actually 2009 LOL … In this case, a year of poetic rap license mattered LOL,” the “Hit Different” songstress, 29, tweeted during the early hours of Monday, October 5. “I think he just innocently rhymed ‘’08’ [with] ‘wait.’ Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm … It’s all love all peace.”

The Missouri native added, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

The 33-year-old Canadian rapper’s latest song with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin isn’t the first time he’s name-dropped in a verse. Drake publicly apologized to Kylie Jenner after calling her a “side piece” in a leaked song with Future.

The track was played on Night Owl Radio during an Instagram Live in May. In the now-deleted clip obtained by TMZ, the “God’s Plan” artist could be heard rapping the lyrics, “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh-t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf—in’ Kylies.” He also later mentioned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sister Kendall Jenner and fellow model Gigi Hadid. In another version of the song clipped from Snapchat, Future, 36, was the one reciting the lyrics instead of Drake.

After receiving backlash for the verse, the “Hotline Bling” artist took to Instagram the following day to release a formal apology. “A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl Sound Live set shouldn’t have been played,” the father of one wrote at the time. “It’s a song that leaked three years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalog. [face with head bandage emoji] Last thing I want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected, so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

