Maybe Taylor Swift knew Travis Kelce was the one all along! At least that’s what Swifties think after a 2009 interview with the global superstar resurfaced online.

Taylor, 34, said that she knew any relationship of hers was “always going to be long-distance, even if [she] dates the boy who lives next door to [her] in Nashville,” during an interview with Glamour.

“I’ll by flying to see him and flying him places to see me,” the “Karma” singer explained. “It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

Both Taylor and Travis, 34, have caught numerous flights to visit one another with Taylor becoming a staple at many of the Kansas City Chiefs’ games in 2023. Plus, the NFL star famously flew to watch her perform live in Buenos Aires beside her father, Scott Swift.

When asked if she felt like she needed to be in a relationship with someone who had the “same level of success,” Taylor said that it was “more a question of confidence.”

In previous relationships, like her time with actor Joe Alywn, Taylor kept any PDA to a minimum and she remained guarded about their dating life. However, the Grammy winner has had no issues putting her love for Travis, 34, on full display.

The “Anti-Hero” singer notably mentioned this while also seeming to take a subtle dig at Joe, 32, in her interview with Time in December 2023 after being named Person of the Year.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

On top of that, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has taken the reins in planning several outings for the couple, and this also seems to line up with what Taylor has been looking for in a boyfriend.

“I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control,” Taylor told Glamour. “It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”