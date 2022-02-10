Shady behavior? Teddi Mellencamp claimed Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, “slid into [her] DMs” after she was eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother earlier this month.

“Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, 40, star pleaded to her costar, who is still currently competing on season 3, on her and Tamra Judge’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast on Wednesday, February 9.



Although Teddi assured that Matthew, 28, “was not hitting on me,” she claimed that the male model said some shady things about Shanna, 46.

The former Miss New York USA explained that the surprising interaction happened after she made a sarcastic remark about Shanna keeping her hat after she was eliminated from Big Brother during the February 4 episode. While the post was meant in jest, Matthew allegedly responded negatively about his girlfriend, who he has been dating off-and-on since 2020.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

“I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor,” Teddi said. “But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again’ and then something negative about her.”

At first, the reality star “thought he was joking” and gave a light-hearted response.

“I wrote back, ‘Oh, LOL. It’s not that big of a deal. In the big scheme of things, I couldn’t have made it those 11 days without her friendship,’” Teddi recalled, adding, “He continued on and on and on.”

The All in By Teddi creator admitted she has “concerns” for Shanna, especially since she claimed she saw Matthew “buying rings” for his girlfriend.

Although Shanna is the one who ultimately got Teddi booted from the Big Brother house, the ladies actually forged a strong friendship during their time together.

“I’ll still talk to her because I know she’s playing the game hard because of her family and her life,” Teddi added. “And, you know, she’s been wronged a lot of times, and I ultimately have empathy for her.”

As for Shanna and Matthew, the couple has experienced many ups and downs over the years. Their romance has even caused a strain on the former beauty queen’s relationship with her two children, daughter Alabama and son Landon, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her,” Alabama wrote via her Instagram Stories in May 2021. “Not only that, but he cheats on her.”

However, Matthew told Life & Style shortly after the teen’s claims that his and Shanna’s “love is real” and they have “never cheated on one another.”

“She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family,” Matthew said at the time. “That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

The couple split later that summer but rekindled their relationship months later.