Yikes. Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, liked a shady comment about Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, amid rumors that the foursome recently had dinner together at Nobu in Malibu.

It all started on Friday, May 28, when a Kardashian-Jenner fan Instagram account shared the alleged tip about the dinner and fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. “It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown ass people?” one user wrote, referring to Amelia, who is 19 years old. “I know that dinner was awkward as hell.” The Blink-182 drummer, 45, liked the troll’s comment.

Scott, 38, and the model sparked romance rumors in October 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. Recently, the dynamic duo spent a few months living in Miami together before returning to Los Angeles last week. Amelia also shared a PDA-filled birthday tribute to the Flip It Like Disick star in honor of his birthday on Thursday, May 27.

“Happy birthday, my love. You light up my life and make my world better,” she gushed via Instagram alongside several rare snapshots of the couple. “I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

The pair’s 18-year age gap was a bit of a hurdle when it came to Amelia’s family. Her mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, was “initially wary of Scott” in the early stages of the relationship “because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. However, “she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source added. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

As for Scott’s ex, the Poosh founder, 42, went public with her romance with Travis in February — and her famous family thinks a proposal from the musician is “imminent,” a second insider told Life & Style in April. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” the source added. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”