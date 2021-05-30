Feeling inspired, Travis Barker? The musician seemingly shared a photo of lyrics he wrote about girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday, May 29.

The 45-year-old shared a screenshot of his Notes app to his Instagram Stories. The document read, “She likes rolling with the top down / When [no] one else is around / In my Cadillac downtown / Through the city at night / Through the city with me / Through the city with me / Through the city with me.”

Travis and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, sparked romance rumors in January before going public with their relationship less than a month later. Since then, the couple has been spotted packing on the PDA amid outings in Los Angeles and enjoying one-on-one trips all over the west coast. Kourtney’s kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — also get along well with Travis’ children, Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

It’s no surprise to see the Blink-182 rocker writing lyrics for the Poosh founder — he’s already gotten tattooed for her. In April, Travis got Kourtney’s name penned on his chest. Earlier this month, he got a skull and crossbones with a tulip stem, a.k.a. Kourt’s favorite flower, tattooed on his hand. During the same session, the lifestyle blogger tattooed “I Love You” and her initial K with a heart on the former Aquabats member’s arm.

The reality star’s famous family is so on board with the couple’s bond that they believe an engagement is “imminent,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed over the dynamic duo, who were neighbors and friends for years before dating. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”