So supportive! Travis Scott gave girlfriend Kylie Jenner a rare shout-out amid rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with their second child.

“BIG RELAUNCH,” the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories along with four clapping emojis in honor of Kylie Cosmetics dropping new “refreshed and reformulated” products on Thursday, July 15.

After calling it quits in October 2019, Travis and Kylie, 23, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, officially got back together in May, In Touch confirmed at the time. Since then, fans are convinced that the off-again, on-again couple is expecting baby No. 2.

Earlier this month, Kylie’s followers noticed her Nobu order looked a bit different than usual. “Kylie eating sushi without fish … she’s pregnant,” one user wrote via Twitter, referring to the California native’s avocado roll. “Kylie eating sushi with no fish??? Is she pregnant?” added another. Moreover, some viewers pointed out that Kylie didn’t take a shot of tequila with the rest of her family during the KUWTK reunion special.

Although Kylie has yet to formally respond to the pregnancy buzz, the E! personality did post a video of her toned stomach on Instagram. That said, Kylie “would be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out and when the time is right,” a source previously told In Touch.

Even while the couple was on a break, Kylie openly expressed her desire to have another child. “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” she admitted during an October 2020 YouTube collaboration with James Charles. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen. You can’t, like, not want more.”

As much as Kylie loves being a mother, she doesn’t take the responsibility lightly. “Being a parent is stressful,” she said. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram accounts. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”

Clearly, she and Travis are doing something right! “She’s the best baby of all time,” Kylie assured. “She’s so smart beyond her years.”