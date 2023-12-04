Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole got to see Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in person after shooting her shot with the athlete on social media.

The bikini model, 32, flew to Philly to watch their rematch of the 2023 NFC divisional championship game against the San Fransisco 49ers. However, she wasn’t openly cheering on the Eagles as she was a guest of pal Kristin Juszczyk, whose husband, Kyle Juszczyk, is the 49ers’ fullback.

Kayla shared a series of Instagram Stories photos and videos along with Kristin and their girlfriends on a party bus heading to Lincoln Financial Field. She included a video of the WAG cheering, “Let’s go 49ers, first down,” while in their suite at the stadium, writing, “The cutest announcer I’ve ever seen.” In a group photo, Kayla wrote, “How cute of us. So cute!” as several other friends wore 49ers gear while she donned a leather jacket and jeans.

Courtesy of Kayla Nicole/Instagram

The trip to Philadelphia came six days after the Instagram influencer seemingly tried to shoot her shot with Jalen, 25, posting a video of him while Travis, 34, and the Chiefs were going up against the squad on the November 27 Monday Night Football game in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

Kayla reposted a video to X of Jalen sitting courtside at an NBA game looking incredibly handsome while seemingly taunting Travis with the Eagles’ cheer chant, “Fly Eagles fly,” as her caption. In a second post, she wrote, “Y’all have eyes too,” with a laughing emoji. The Chiefs ended up losing to the Eagles 21-17.

Travis seemingly took notice of Kayla rooting on their opponent, as fans noticed he quit following her on X the next day after the devastating loss. Even though she cheered for the Eagles over the Chiefs, she seemed to rooted on on the 49ers as they took on Philadelphia at home as she was with a San Francisco player’s wife and her friends crew.

While Kayla was on the East Coast watching the Niners pummel the Eagles 41-29 in a stunning blow, Travis’ current girlfriend, Taylor Swift, flew to chilly Green Bay, Wisconsin, to cheer on her beau as they went up against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Even though the Chiefs had been 4-0 in games the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, attended, the winning streak came to an end as they were upset by the Packers 27-19 on Sunday Night Football.

Taylor attended Travis’ first game since she wrapped up the South American leg of her Eras tour. She even jetted home from London after flying across the pond to attend Beyonce’s premiere of ​her Renaissance tour film on November 30.

However, the trip to Europe was short, as Taylor’s private jet took off from London’s Stansted Airport shortly after the film’s premiere, according to flight records viewed by Life & Style. The plane made a pitstop in Bangor, Maine, presumably to refuel, before heading to Kansas City.

The Grammy winner has a two-and-a-half-month break before she resumes her Eras world tour in Tokyo in February 2024 and she’s spending her time with her boyfriend.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 29.

“The [stay] is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof,” the source continued. “They’re surprised at how seamlessly their relationship has progressed. It’s been effortless.”