Raise your hand if you love a Kardashian kids playdate! Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, had the very best day with her cousins Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

The adorable foursome seemingly spent the afternoon hanging out in the Good American founder’s backyard — which features a mock diner, grocery store and fire truck complete with enough toys to fulfill any child’s dream. In one of the clips Khloé, 36, shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 28, 2-year-old True pushed a pretend shopping cart around and filled it up with mock fruits and vegetables.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

In a second video, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 18-month-old Psalm, who belong to Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, jumped up and down as the fire truck’s bell rang. Clearly, these little ones have no problem keeping themselves entertained. However, their connection is hardly just about what their parents buy them! All of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins love each other so much, and especially bond well with True.

“Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is so close with her brother, Rob Kardashian, True and his daughter, Dream Kardashian, are “really just super connected,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style in April. “It’s hard to pick her favorite cousin, that’s not fair … but True and Dream are adorable together.”

When the precious toddler and 4-year-old get together, “they talk their baby talk to each other,” the insider added. “Dream says more, of course, and they touch each other’s little faces. Khloé and Rob just love their special bond — but True bonds with all her cousins really well!”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenner family has managed to celebrate every major holiday together, including Halloween and Thanksgiving. For Turkey Day, they all jetted off to Palm Springs, California. Here’s hoping we get to see more sweet moments come Christmas!