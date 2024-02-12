Usher Is Married for the 3rd Time! Inside the Hitmaker’s Dating and Marriage History

The DJ had all the ladies falling in love with Usher Raymond over the years, but only a few had the feeling reciprocated.

The R&B legend is currently off the market after he tied the knot with wife Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea in February 2024 after his Super Bowl Halftime performance. Life & Style reported that the pair obtained a marriage license in Sin City before the big game.

While he may have recently walked down the aisle, the “U Got It Bad” artist has said “I Do” twice before.

