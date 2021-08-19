Amber Rose accused boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards of cheating on her with at least a dozen women nearly two years after they welcomed their son, Slash, in a shocking statement on Wednesday, August 18.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of [you] bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him,” the SlutWalk founder, 37, wrote via her Instagram Stories. “Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby, and y’all decided to f—k him anyways. I saw all the texts and DMs.”

Amber Rose/Instagram

Amber noted the women, who she didn’t name because she isn’t “in the business of ruining lives,” don’t owe her “any loyalty.” However, it was clear she was extremely disappointed in the music executive, 34.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent, but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” the Philadelphia native continued. “As for him … the lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous. I’m done.”

Amid the drama, Amber wiped her Instagram page clean of all her posts except a clip about “riding D” that was initially posted on July 10, 2020. “Period,” the caption read.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and Alexander reportedly began dating in October 2018 and made their public debut at the 4th Annual Slutwalk. The How to Be a Bad Bitch author gave birth to their sweet boy one year later in October 2019. Amber also shares son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Amber Rose/Instagram

It appears Amber wasn’t only having issues with Alexander. “My raging narcissistic mom can get the f—k out of my life, too,” she posted on her Instagram Stories after claiming AE cheated.

The Amber Rose Show alum continued on a separate slide that she’s been “so quiet” on social media as of late because she’s a “shell of who [she] used to be.”

“I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love. I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time,” she wrote. “I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not.”

Amber Rose/Instagram

As for AE, he was very active on social media around the same time but did not reference the cheating scandal. He shared a few photos hanging out with rapper Tyga before posting a slew of videos playing with Slash. The rapper was throwing his son’s pacifier around as the toddler giggled. A woman could be heard laughing in the background, but it’s unclear who it was.

On Thursday, August 19, he posted a photo of a pool and tagged his location as the Nikki Beach Resort in Dubai.

Life & Style reached out to Amber and Alexander’s teams but did not hear back by the time of publication.